  • Constant no-show from mayor has lawmaker pushing for legislation to remove him from office

    Updated:

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw has missed numerous council meetings; so many that State Representative Justin Walsh is pushing for new legislation.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it would allow elected officials to be removed from office for not showing up at public meetings. 

    >>RELATED STORY: Mayor grants permission for alternate person to pick up his mail

    The mayor hasn't attended a meeting for more than a year.

    The council has appointed Anthony Orzechowski as acting mayor.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories