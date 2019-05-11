Constant no-show from mayor has lawmaker pushing for legislation to remove him from office

MONESSEN, Pa. - Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw has missed numerous council meetings; so many that State Representative Justin Walsh is pushing for new legislation.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it would allow elected officials to be removed from office for not showing up at public meetings.
The mayor hasn't attended a meeting for more than a year.
The council has appointed Anthony Orzechowski as acting mayor.
