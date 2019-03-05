MONESSEN, Pa. - It’s been nearly a year since the mayor of Monessen showed up to a council meeting, and now he’s not even planning to pick up his mail.
Matt Shorraw stopped attending meetings last spring, and now he has granted someone else authorization to pick up his office mail.
Last week, the council voted to approve a fine for unexcused absences from meetings.
The next council meeting is scheduled for March 14. Channel 11 News will continue to follow this developing story.
