  • Convicted sex offender arrested for rape weeks after removal from Megan's Law website

    NORTH STRABANE, Pa. - A convicted sex offender was arrested for raping a woman, just weeks after he was removed from the Megan’s Law website.

    Richard Betonte was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home, beating and raping her for nearly two hours.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida uncovered that Betonte was convicted of rape back in 1990.

    North Strabane police were able to quickly make an arrest thanks to their program that checks in on offenders monthly. 

    Sapida has been on the phone with officials in Harrisburg, trying to understand the new Act 10 and which offenders have been taken off the list.  

