Man accused of strangling, raping woman in her home

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 60-year-old convicted sex offender is once again behind bars.
He's accused of breaking into a woman’s home in North Strabane Township and raping her.
How his latest victim was able to give police clues to track him down, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge shut down after being struck by barge
- Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. cited for mouse infestation
- Woman hospitalized after crashing into West View bar
- VIDEO: Corgi Dies During Grooming at PetSmart
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}