  • Coroner called to scene where person was hit by train

    The Fayette County coroner has been called to a scene where someone was hit by a train on Saturday.

    The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of Green Junction Road in South Connellsville, according to emergency dispatchers.

    Emergency crews are at the scene.

