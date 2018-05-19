The Fayette County coroner has been called to a scene where someone was hit by a train on Saturday.
The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of Green Junction Road in South Connellsville, according to emergency dispatchers.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
