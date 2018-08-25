Corrections officer sickened at SCI Fayette

La Belle, Pa. - A corrections officer was sickened at the State Correctional Institution in Fayette County Saturday morning.
The officer was performing fire, safety and security checks in a cell when he became sickened with a flushed face and elevated heart rate, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said.
Officials said medical staff administered Narcan and the officer was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
It's unknown what the officer was exposed to.
