  • Corrections officer sickened at SCI Fayette

    Updated:

    La Belle, Pa. - A corrections officer was sickened at the State Correctional Institution in Fayette County Saturday morning.

    The officer was performing fire, safety and security checks in a cell when he became sickened with a flushed face and elevated heart rate, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said.

    Officials said medical staff administered Narcan and the officer was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

    It's unknown what the officer was exposed to. 

    RELATED:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories