GREENSBURG, Pa. - Opening arguments in the corruption trial of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held got underway Tuesday.
A jury of eight men and four women, as well as two alternates, was seated Monday, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Related Headlines
Held is accused of having deputies perform duties for his re-election campaign. He is charged with two counts of theft and one count of conflict of interest.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Prosecutors claim they have video that backs up some of the charges. One current and one former employee testified at a preliminary hearing that Held ordered them to work on his re-election campaign in 2014 and 2015.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toddler with cancer needs rare blood; worldwide search for donors begins
- Massive beef recall expands; 12 million pounds of meat affected
- No mail delivery Wednesday as nation honors George H.W. Bush
- VIDEO: Violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Steelers fans goes viral
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}