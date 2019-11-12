Council members approved the retirement of former McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti during a meeting Monday night.
DiSanti declined to comment on camera, but did speak publicly during the meeting about his retirement.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Earlier this year, a female police officer filed a sexual harassment complaint against DiSanti and a McCandless Police Department lieutenant. Both denied any sexual misconduct.
Lt. Jeffrey Basl served a 10-day suspension without pay and Disanti was only reinstated after agreeing to a corrective action plan.
After DiSanti's retirement Monday night, council members named Ryan Hawk as new police chief.
"I’m excited to be able to lead the officers in this department I’m proud to serve in the town of McCandless. I want to continue moving us in a positive direction," Hawk said.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}