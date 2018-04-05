County: East Liberty Dollar Tree has 'significant mouse infestation'

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for an East Liberty store on Tuesday.
RELATED: Mice droppings discovered at Waterfront TGI Friday's
Related Headlines
The Dollar Tree at 6009 Penn Ave. was found to have a “significant mouse infestation,” the department said in a report.
The inspector found droppings “too numerous to count” throughout the store, including near cash registers and in one food aisle. The inspector also found packages of food that appeared to have been gnawed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officer-involved shooting reported, suspect taken to hospital
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying
- VIDEO: Couple charged for selling drugs out of home with child inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}