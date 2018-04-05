  • County: East Liberty Dollar Tree has 'significant mouse infestation'

    Updated:

    The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for an East Liberty store on Tuesday.

    The Dollar Tree at 6009 Penn Ave. was found to have a “significant mouse infestation,” the department said in a report.

    The inspector found droppings “too numerous to count” throughout the store, including near cash registers and in one food aisle. The inspector also found packages of food that appeared to have been gnawed.

