Mice droppings discovered at Waterfront TGI Friday's

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - The Allegheny County Health Department discovered evidence of mice during a recently inspection at TGI Friday’s Waterfront location Monday.
According to the alert posted on the ACHD website, inspectors found mouse droppings under booth cushions in the dining room and at the bar cooler. Inspectors also found a dead mouse, fresh droppings and nesting in a box of cups in dry storage.
Mouse droppings were also found in the manager's office, the report said.
The restaurant was ordered by the ACHD take corrective actions such as removing rodent droppings, deep cleaning floors and storing food in rodent-proof totes.
WPXI has reached out to the restaurant for a response for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
