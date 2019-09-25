  • Couple charged in massive identity fraud case bought $30K worth of iPhones at local Walmart

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - A man and a woman are accused of using stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars' worth of iPhones from a Washington County Walmart.

    And investigators believe this could be part of a larger crime ring.

    Jessica Cocco and Jose Barruos – both of whom are from New York – were both arrested in the Walmart parking lot. Police said they were using a stolen identity of a person in South Carolina, and inside their rental car officers found $30,000 worth of iPhones.

    Now, police believe this major identity fraud case could reach across the country.

