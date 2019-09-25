WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - A man and a woman are accused of using stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars' worth of iPhones from a Washington County Walmart.
And investigators believe this could be part of a larger crime ring.
Jessica Cocco and Jose Barruos – both of whom are from New York – were both arrested in the Walmart parking lot. Police said they were using a stolen identity of a person in South Carolina, and inside their rental car officers found $30,000 worth of iPhones.
Now, police believe this major identity fraud case could reach across the country.
Watch the full report from Channel 11's Cara Sapida above.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigation into Mac Miller's death leads to another arrest
- Transcript memo: Trump asked Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate Bidens
- Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- VIDEO: Coast Guard stops submarine with $165 million of cocaine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}