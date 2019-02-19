Couple stole $1.2 million from South Hills church, prosecutors say

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. - A couple is accused of stealing more than a million dollars from a South Hills church.
According to a news release, David Reiter, and his wife Connie, were arrested Tuesday on charges they stole $1.2 million while he was working as Church Administrator for Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The thefts allegedly occurred from 2011 to 2018.
This is a breaking news story.
