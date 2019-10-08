0 Couple who took off with newborn from hospital, prompted manhunt face judge

PITTSBURGH - A local couple who took off with their newborn son and a toddler after doctors raised concerns of abuse appeared in court on Tuesday in Tennessee.

Daemon Klingensmith and his wife, Jeannette Funnen, waived their extradition hearing, meaning they will be sent back to Pittsburgh within the next few days.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grandparents question hospital's actions prior to nationwide hunt for couple and their newborn

Klingensmith’s defense attorney, David Shrager, told Channel 11 that his client waived the hearing to be able to get back to his family.

TRENDING NOW:

“My client was anxious to have his story be told,” Shrager said. “(Klingensmith) wants to get here and be with his family and get his side out, so there was no point in doing that. We just want to go forward and get his side out.”

It is unclear at this point what will happen to their children, but investigators said the newborn – Ambrose Klingensmith – could end up in his grandparents’ custody.

Background info

According to investigators, the week-long search began after a trip to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

West Mifflin police told Channel 11 that 8-week-old Ambrose Klingensmith was taken by his parents on Sept. 26 after the hospital raised concerns that he had been abused.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

They also had Funnen’s 3-year-old son with them.

Doctors determined there were “bruises consistent with finger marks” and that the injuries were “highly concerning with physical abuse.” They requested additional testing to determine how severe the internal injuries were.

However, the infant’s parents took off with him from the emergency room before he was examined.

Timeline of child's disappearance:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.