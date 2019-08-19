  • Coyote with skin disease roaming local community

    Updated:

    WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - A coyote with a skin disease has been spotted wandering around Whitehall Borough.

    The borough’s police department posted a photo of the animal, which has mange, on its Facebook page.

    In the post, the department warned people not to approach wild animals or let pets interact with them. People are also being told to keep garbage properly secured and to avoid providing any food source.

    Anyone who sees the coyote is asked to call the police department at 412-884-1100.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories