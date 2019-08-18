  • Cranberry Township's very first firetruck on display at annual Pittsburgh Fire Muster

    PITTSBURGH - Cranberry Township's very first firetruck was on display Sunday at the annual Pittsburgh Fire Muster in downtown Pittsburgh.

    The event is held to get people interested in antiques and fire departments.

    The truck in the video below was purchased by Cranberry Township in the 1950s. It went out of service in the 80s and then became a display piece. 

     

