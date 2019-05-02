  • Crash brings pole down onto parked car, knocks out home's power

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A car crashed into a telephone pole, which then fell onto a parked car and pulled a utility box off a home Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.

    The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Stanton Avenue, cutting off power to a woman’s home.

    Related Headlines

    As the pole fell, bringing down wires with it, it toppled onto the woman’s BMW parked in the driveway and knocked down part of a retaining wall.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    “I seen him coming out of the car and I seen sparks, and here he was staggering and his car was right behind mine,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

    The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories