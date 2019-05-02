PITTSBURGH - A car crashed into a telephone pole, which then fell onto a parked car and pulled a utility box off a home Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Stanton Avenue, cutting off power to a woman’s home.
Related Headlines
As the pole fell, bringing down wires with it, it toppled onto the woman’s BMW parked in the driveway and knocked down part of a retaining wall.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“I seen him coming out of the car and I seen sparks, and here he was staggering and his car was right behind mine,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.
The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly man
- US Steel announces $1 billion investment in Mon Valley Works
- Pizza delivery driver assaulted, carjacked by 4 men
- VIDEO: Burglar knocking on front doors in local neighborhood before breaking in
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}