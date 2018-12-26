PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called Wednesday morning to a fire at a home in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.
The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Brandon Road.
Smoke could be seen coming from the home as firefighters climbed to its roof.
Further information was not immediately available.
