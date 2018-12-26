  • Crews battle house fire in Brighton Heights

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called Wednesday morning to a fire at a home in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

    The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Brandon Road.

    Smoke could be seen coming from the home as firefighters climbed to its roof.

    Further information was not immediately available.

