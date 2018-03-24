  • Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Castle Shannon

    There was a working fire in Castle Shannon. 

    Police said the three-alarm fire started around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 100 block of Castle Road. 

    According to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers, emergency crews were called to the scene around 10 a.m.

    Police said no one has been reported injured. It is still unclear as to how the fire started.  

    No other information was available. 

     
     

