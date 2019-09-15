  • Crews called to deadly pedestrian accident on Route 380

    Updated:

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Emergency crews were called Saturday night to a deadly pedestrian accident in Westmoreland County, officials said.

    The accident was reported about 9 p.m. on Route 380 in Murrysville.

    Westbound lanes of Route 380 were closed while the accident was investigated.

    Further information has not been made available.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories