0 Crews hit, damage gas line while repairing road damaged by ‘catastrophic' water main break

PITTSBURGH - Crews have been working to repair the roads that were flooded and badly damaged by the ‘catastrophic’ water main break in Carrick for the past two days.

Sunday morning, those repairs got harder after Pennsylvania American Water crews unintentionally struck a gas line while working on Becks Run Road.

According to Columbia Gas officials, they turned off gas for two businesses in that area as a safety precaution due to damage to the gas line.

Officials said there is no timeframe for when gas service will be restored in that area, but traffic has resumed normal operations just days after being completely flooded because of the water main break.

Background info:

The water rushed toward homes, filling basements and backyards. Firefighters said the water was 6 feet deep in some yards. Three homes were seriously damaged and there were about 10 homes impacted by the water.

The water gushed for about six hours before crews were able to shut it off, officials said.

Crews had swift water rescue gear as they checked on people who live in the area. Three people and several animals were rescued, police said.

A woman and her daughter woke up to water shooting into their doors and windows, their basement flooding and the ceiling caving in. The 78-year-old mother was carried out a back door by firefighters.

“We were praying. We were so scared. It was the scariest thing that ever happened to me in my life. It was so horrible. Water gushing at you. We didn't know what happened,” Rose Gitzen, who was rescued, said.

Power was cut in the area because of compromised power poles, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pennsylvania American Water officials said the break, which was reported about 5 a.m., occurred in a 24-inch line.

Officials said the water main break left a hole in the road that is about 25 feet deep and 20 feet wide.

