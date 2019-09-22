0 Boil water advisory lifted for South Hills, roads starting to reopen after pipe break

PITTSBURGH - A boil water advisory was lifted Sunday for hundreds of thousands of people following a massive water main break Friday morning. It flooded a Pittsburgh road, closed schools and had crews with swift water rescue gear pulling people from homes.

East Agnew Avenue in the area of Becks Run Road in the city’s Carrick neighborhood was ripped apart by the rushing water.

East Agnew Avenue and Dowling Street are closed to Becks Run Road. Becks Run Road reopened Sunday after being closed because of debris.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, “acceptable test results” were obtained from the first round of water samples collected. Early Sunday, the second round of 'clean' test results were collected.

East Agnew Street will be closed for several days.

The water rushed toward homes, filling basements and backyards. Firefighters said the water was 6 feet deep in some yards. Three homes were seriously damaged and there were about 10 homes impacted by the water.

The water gushed for about six hours before crews were able to shut it off, officials said.

Crews had swift water rescue gear as they checked on people who live in the area. Three people and several animals were rescued, police said.

A woman and her daughter woke up to water shooting into their doors and windows, their basement flooding and the ceiling caving in. The 78-year-old mother was carried out a back door by firefighters.

“We were praying. We were so scared. It was the scariest thing that ever happened to me in my life. It was so horrible. Water gushing at you. We didn't know what happened,” Rose Gitzen, who was rescued, said.

Power was cut in the area because of compromised power poles, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Power has been cut in area due to compromised power poles. More updates to come from @PghPublicSafety Twitter. https://t.co/drg4q23DbJ pic.twitter.com/jpTpZlXt2h — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 20, 2019

Pennsylvania American Water officials said the break, which was reported about 5 a.m., occurred in a 24-inch line.

Officials said the water main break left a hole in the road that is about 25 feet deep and 20 feet wide.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there were early communication issues with Penn-American regarding setting up the emergency response command center.

The Red Cross said a team is providing assistance to people impacted by the water main break. Agency officials said they were assisting eight adults and four children.

The Keystone Oaks School District, Baldwin-Whitehall School District, Mt. Lebanon School District, Brentwood Borough School District, Bethel Park's Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and St. Bernard School were closed because of the water main break. Ten schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district are also closed: Beechwood PreK-5, Brookline PreK-8, Banksville PreK-5, Carrick High School, Concord PreK-5, Carmalt PreK-8, Pioneer, Roosevelt PreK-5, South Brook 6-8 and West Liberty PreK-5.

The Carlynton School District dismissed students early.

Carrick High School's homecoming has been rescheduled for Nov. 1.

Working to get you guys a better pic. Here’s a look at the water rushing down the street in Carrick from that water main break along East Agnew in area of Becks Run. I’ll have a new live update for you from the #BREAKINGNEWS desk @ 5:45. pic.twitter.com/GYtSPdz0UR — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 20, 2019

Nearly the entire South Hills area and parts of the city of Pittsburgh were under a boil-water advisory due to the break. PA American Water said this included over 30 boroughs:

Baldwin Borough

Baldwin Township

Bethel Park

Brentwood

Bridgeville

Carnegie

Castle Shannon

Clairton

Collier

City of Pittsburgh

Crafton

Dormont

Dravosburg

Green Tree

Heidelberg

Homestead

Ingram

Jefferson Borough

Mount Lebanon

Mount Oliver

Munhall

North Fayette

Oakdale

Upper Saint Clair

Pennsbury

Pleasant Hills

Rosslyn Farms

Scott Township

South Fayette

South Park

Thornburg

West Mifflin

West Allegheny Muncipal Authority

West Homestead

Whitaker

Whitehall

Getting updates on massive Penn American water break affecting southern Allegheny County & city of Pittsburgh. Early description is catastrophic in scope. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 20, 2019

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers were not impacted by the Penn-American boil-water advisory.

Reminder - Our drinking water customers (shaded in blue on map below) are not impacted by the Penn American Water Company Boil Advisory in Allegheny County. https://t.co/DuaanZXZvA — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) September 20, 2019

