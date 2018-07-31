Dad works 3 jobs to surprise daughter with dream dress for formal

A hardworking Pittsburgh dad made his daughter's dreams come true when he surprised her with her dream dress for her 8th grade formal.
He originally told her daughter it wasn't financially possible, but ended up surprising her with the dress at McDonald's, one of his work places. In the video, the girl is crying tears of joy as she embraces her dad.
The video was posted back in June, but has just recently went viral.
In a more recent post, Style Exchange Boutique, the store where her dad bought the dress, posted a photo of the girl in the dress her dad surprised her with saying, "
By popular demand, we wanted to share a picture of one of our beautiful customers on her special day. Here is a picture of Miss Smith shining on the day of her 8th grade formal last month wearing the dress her father purchased for her from the video that brought so many tears, well wishes, and positive words of encouragement from all over the world. ♡ Keep shining beautiful!🌟
