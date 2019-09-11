Pictures of a missing Pennsylvania man have shown up on a dating website but his family says, it's not him.
No one has seen Bill Morse for more than a year.
He disappeared last June from the Hazleton area.
The pictures used on the dating app were taken from the Bill Morse Missing Facebook page.
"We are struggling with the fact that we can't find out where Bill is. For somebody to post something like that really is in poor taste in my opinion," said Bob Morse, his brother. "That wasn't Bill's style. He was far from a Facebook or tech savvy guy."
It's highly unlikely Bill is the one behind the dating profile, police said. There's a $10,000 reward for information that helps police find him.
