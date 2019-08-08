WASHINGTON, Pa. - Family and friends are saying goodbye to Nicholas Cumer, the local man killed in during the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.
Cumer was a Washington High School graduate and student at St. Francis University. He had just been offered a job with the company he had been interning for in Dayton and was out celebrating with friends when he was killed.
“He's a guy that was dedicated to everyone around him, he was unique, well round, he's someone who got along with all of his band mates. He loved Mac Miller, but every time we went out, we'd put $10 in the jukebox and listen to Shania Twain,” Cumer’s friend Tim Hornick said.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak is in Washington where friends and family members are remembering Cumer at the first night of his wake. She'll have more of these touching tributes tonight on 11 at 11.
