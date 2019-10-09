Delayed again: Opening of ScareHouse's new attraction pushed back

PITTSBURGH - The opening of ScareHouse's new attraction, Scream District, has been delayed for a second time.
Permit issues with the city of Pittsburgh are behind the postponed opening, according to ScareHouse's website.
A new opening date has been set for Oct. 18, "assuming that the still-pending inspections and permit approvals are received from city and county officials," a post on Facebook said.
Staff members are in the process of contacting people who already bought tickets to reschedule reservations or offer refunds.
