  • Delayed again: Opening of ScareHouse's new attraction pushed back

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The opening of ScareHouse's new attraction, Scream District, has been delayed for a second time.

    Permit issues with the city of Pittsburgh are behind the postponed opening, according to ScareHouse's website.

    Related Headlines

    >>STORY: 2019 Trick-or-Treat times in Western PA

    A new opening date has been set for Oct. 18, "assuming that the still-pending inspections and permit approvals are received from city and county officials," a post on Facebook said.

    Staff members are in the process of contacting people who already bought tickets to reschedule reservations or offer refunds.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories