Residents of western Pa. need to be careful when they’re outdoors this weekend after the state forecast Code Orange Air Quality Action Days for Friday through Monday.
The alert from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection applies to Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Mercer, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The alert means forecasted weather conditions, including temperatures and pressure systems, are favorable to ozone formation, which can be unhealthy for some sensitive groups.
On air quality action days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
