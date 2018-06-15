Man accused of trying to meet 14-year-old boy he met online, police say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - A Fayette County man is accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old boy he met online, but that underage boy was actually a police agent.
According to a criminal complaint, the undercover agent received a direct message from a man who claimed to be 48-years-old.
The agent, who was posing as the underage boy, stated he was 14-years-old, the complaint said.
The man who contacted the agent online was identified as Kelly Harrington, 48.
According to the complaint, Harrington said "I don't want to get caught" and the agent responded to Harrington and said to "do what you want."
Police said Harrington was given at least two opportunities to not follow through with the meeting request before being taken into custody.
Harrington was arrested when he was spotted knocking on the address that was given to him by the agent, according to police.
