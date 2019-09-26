PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. - After the arrest of a Fayette County doctor, the Department of Health is working to provide assistance to his patients.
Dr. Emilio Navarro, who operates a private family practice in Perryopolis, is accused of giving out opioids in exchange for sex, police said. He was arrested Monday.
According to investigators, Navarro began distributing oxymorphone and oxycodone to a person identified as "A.W." in April 2018 and continued to do so for a year, receiving sexual favors in return.
On Thursday, the Department of Health said if patients of Navarro need help finding care, the following steps are recommended:
- "If Dr. Navarro was not your primary care provider, contact your primary care provider to discuss next steps in your care."
- "If Dr. Navarro was your primary care provider, or you do not have a primary care provider, locate one by calling the number on the back of your health insurance card. Alternatively, you can visit a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in your area for health care services or for help obtaining health insurance. FQHCs provide services to everyone regardless of your ability to pay. To find a health center visit http://www.findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov."
- "We also encourage all patients, particularly those who were being treated for chronic pain, to consider getting naloxone to reduce risk of overdose. A standing order, signed by Dr. Levine, allows patients to pick up naloxone without a prescription at pharmacies. Naloxone is a medication that reverses opioid overdoses."
