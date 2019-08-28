RUFFS DALE, Pa. - A Ruffs Dale man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is now facing new charges.
Police said Derek Ruth spent thousands of dollars using a local volunteer fire department's credit card.
Ruth was a volunteer firefighter in Huntingdon Township when he got his hands on a gas card for the department, police said.
According to the criminal complaint, he spent more than $2,600 on the department's credit card.
Channel 11 has been told that surveillance video shows him pumping gas and charging the department's card.
Officers said they interviewed Ruth in prison and he admitted to using the card.
He's scheduled to appear in court on these new charge Sept. 18.
