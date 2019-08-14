EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The man accused of killing an 11-month-old girl is making his first appearance before a local judge nearly one month after the baby's death.
Niomie Miller was discovered dead in a Pack ‘n Play at the Laurel Hill Apartments on Gurley Drive, investigators said.
Derrick Bass, the new boyfriend of Niomi's mother, was charged with homicide. He was arrested several days later in Ohio.
The baby’s mother told police Bass was supposed to be watching her daughter and his two children. He was also supposed to pick her up from work, but never showed up.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko will be in court for Bass' arraignment and will have a live report during 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Man stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh was chased to Market Square, police say
- Fire chief: Smoke detectors lacking at Pa. child care where 5 died
- VIDEO: Pa. lawmaker wants to bring back registration stickers for license plates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}