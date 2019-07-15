UPDATE (7/15/19): Police are still searching for Derrick Bass, who is now charged in the death of a baby in Westmoreland County.
UPDATE- Infant death Gurley Dr, E. Huntington Twp— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 15, 2019
Derrick Bass aka "Hector" is charged with Homicide of the 11 month child.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts PLEASE contact 911.
He may currently have reddish hair pic.twitter.com/qczZQuqEAZ
ORIGINAL STORY (7/14/19): Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man wanted for theft.
Derrick Bass, also known as Hector, might be traveling with two juveniles, police said.
Bass, 29, is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He might have reddish hair.
Police said there are warrants out for Bass’ arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.
Derrick Anthony Bass 29 YOA 5'11" 300lbs (pic) has warrants for his arrest for theft. He may have reddish hair. Other known alias "Hector".— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 14, 2019
May be traveling w/ 2 juveniles. Anyone with information please call 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/U9ZPKDxmlV
