  • DeShantz closing in on opening dates for next two restaurants

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - When it comes to new restaurant plans by Richard DeShantz and company, the analogy of a full plate can seem unavoidable.

    Such was the case a little more than two years ago, when DeShantz and his Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group were chasing four different new restaurant opportunities in overlapping time frames.

    Related Headlines

    They all offered a combination of good deals, a chance to try something new, and in the case of Fish Nor Fowl on Penn Avenue in Garfield, the first chance to own the building in which DeShantz operated a restaurant. But it has also taken time to open four new places that more than double the operations of DeShantz, best known for the busy and acclaimed downtown restaurants Meat & Potatoes, Butcher and the Rye, Pork & Beans and Tako.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories