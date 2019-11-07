PITTSBURGH - When it comes to new restaurant plans by Richard DeShantz and company, the analogy of a full plate can seem unavoidable.
Such was the case a little more than two years ago, when DeShantz and his Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group were chasing four different new restaurant opportunities in overlapping time frames.
Related Headlines
They all offered a combination of good deals, a chance to try something new, and in the case of Fish Nor Fowl on Penn Avenue in Garfield, the first chance to own the building in which DeShantz operated a restaurant. But it has also taken time to open four new places that more than double the operations of DeShantz, best known for the busy and acclaimed downtown restaurants Meat & Potatoes, Butcher and the Rye, Pork & Beans and Tako.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- Woman, children inside local home during shootout between man, police
- Rain will change to snow as cold air rushes in Thursday
- VIDEO: What you need to know about Light Up Night 2019
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}