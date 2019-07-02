PITTSBURGH - Industry and innovation could soon be coming to Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
If all goes as planned, a seven-story office complex focusing on technology and development would set up shop in the Strip District.
Related Headlines
Developer Norrfoss is looking to build a more than 250,000-square-foot office space.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the zoning board proposal, the building would stretch across a whole block of Smallman Street, between 31st and 32nd streets.
The project still needs to get the green light from city officials on several levels, from parking to the height of the building and more.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}