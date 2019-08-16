Developer wants to build 13-story building in Oakland

PITTSBURGH - A developer wants to build a 13-story building on Forbes Avenue in Oakland.
The new building, where the CVS store is now, would include three stories of parking, nine floors of office space , and retail on the ground floor is being proposed.
Problem is the proposed building is 188 feet high, which is nearly 100 feet over zoning requirements, according to the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation.
Wexford, a Baltimore-based developer that specializes in university-related projects, is requesting a height variance, but community leaders are opposed to it.
Channel 11 got a mixed reaction from people in Oakland.
“I think it will bring more of a city feel. I don't think it would affect it negatively in my opinion, but who knows,” Mike Wilbon said.
“I don't think it's right to give somebody from the outside community coming in to let them break the rules,” Monica Prebish said.
Channel 11 is working to find out when a decision will be made.
