Developer withdraws permit to demolish historic Lawrenceville Church

PITTSBURGH - There is some good news for a community group hoping to save a Lawrenceville church.
Channel 11 confirmed with Lawrenceville United executive director Dave Breingan that development firm 44th and Summit is no longer looking to tear down the vacant Holy Family Church.
Breingan says he learned Friday that the firm withdrew its permit request.
The withdraw comes after public comments from Mayor Bill Peduto calling for historic parts of the church be preserved, and similar community reaction.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with Breingan about what’s next for the building for Channel 11 News at Noon.
