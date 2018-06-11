Future of historic Lawrenceville church in jeopardy

PITTSBURGH - There is a growing debate over the future of a historic church in Lawrenceville.
Holy Family Church served the community for more than a century. Now, the future of the building is in jeopardy.
Neighbors said they don't want to see historic parts of the community disappear entirely to make way for new development.
What the developer's plans are for the property -- tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
