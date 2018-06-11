  • Future of historic Lawrenceville church in jeopardy

    PITTSBURGH - There is a growing debate over the future of a historic church in Lawrenceville.

    Holy Family Church served the community for more than a century. Now, the future of the building is in jeopardy.

    Neighbors said they don't want to see historic parts of the community disappear entirely to make way for new development. 

