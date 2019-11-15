  • Discount airline adds route from Pittsburgh to South Florida airport

    By: Matthew Arrojas  – Reporter, South Florida Business Journal

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Budget airline Allegiant has rolled out six nonstop flights into and out of Palm Beach International Airport throughout the month, including one route to Pittsburgh.

    Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air (Nasdaq: ALGT) added service from West Palm Beach to various cities up and down the East Coast. All the new routes are year-round and operate twice weekly, according to a statement from Allegiant.

