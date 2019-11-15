PITTSBURGH - Budget airline Allegiant has rolled out six nonstop flights into and out of Palm Beach International Airport throughout the month, including one route to Pittsburgh.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air (Nasdaq: ALGT) added service from West Palm Beach to various cities up and down the East Coast. All the new routes are year-round and operate twice weekly, according to a statement from Allegiant.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Myles Garrett hits Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, starting brawl near end of game
- 26 toddlers found behind false wall at Colorado day care
- ‘You could've killed him’: Players, analysts react after Steelers’ Rudolph hit with helmet
- VIDEO: Dollar Tree receives warning about their over-the-counter drugs they sell/a>
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}