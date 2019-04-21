Dog wardens across the state are cracking down on dog owners.
They're canvassing 22 counties between now and June, making sure owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations.
That includes Allegheny, Mercer and Westmoreland counties.
State law requires that all dogs 3 months old or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.
Violators could see a fine of up to $300 plus court costs.
