Pothole may have saved man's life

We know how people feel about potholes in Pittsburgh.
One apparently saved a man's life in Nebraska this week.
His heart was racing and medics were working to get the beats under control when the truck hit a pothole.
"One way to treat that is with an electrical shock. Classically, you'll see it on television. The paddles, clear and a big jolt. Turns out, you can do that with a pothole," Dr. Andrew Goldsweig said.
The doctor said its a rare phenomenon, but it can happen.
The man's heart rate returned to normal after that jolt.
His family said he's expected to make a full recovery.
