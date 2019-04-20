  • Pothole may have saved man's life

    Updated:

    We know how people feel about potholes in Pittsburgh.

    One apparently saved a man's life in Nebraska this week.

    His heart was racing and medics were working to get the beats under control when the truck hit a pothole.

    "One way to treat that is with an electrical shock. Classically, you'll see it on television. The paddles, clear and a big jolt. Turns out, you can do that with a pothole," Dr. Andrew Goldsweig said.

    The doctor said its a rare phenomenon, but it can happen.

    The man's heart rate returned to normal after that jolt.

    His family said he's expected to make a full recovery. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories