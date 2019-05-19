PITTSBURGH - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to Pittsburgh, it could mean a good amount of free books for your kids.
According to our partners at triblive.com, parents of children age 5 and younger can now sign their kids up to receive one free book per month.
The portal for Pittsburgh’s Imagination Library is now online —-> https://t.co/rMFEqqBExK— bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 14, 2019
Any child under 5, who lives in the city, is eligible to receive one free book every month. Please sign up & start your little ‘Burghers personal library, today!
The country music superstar started the program in Tennessee 24 years ago through her Dollywood Foundation. The Imagination Library has mailed 115 million free books to kids in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia.
Triblive.com reports kids can receive up to a dozen free books a year for five years.
