Domestic dispute escalates to SWAT situation

A domestic dispute resulted in a SWAT situation in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Police said the incident occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Overbeck Street in North Side Saturday night.
According to police, the incident started as a domestic dispute. A woman got a Protection From Abuse order taken against a man, and when police attempted to serve the PFA, the man barricaded himself in the residence.
At that time, police said, SWAT units were called to the home around 10:30 p.m.
Police said there is a weapon inside the residence. It is unclear whether the weapon is a gun, but SWAT units are still on scene.
This is a developing story. The latest updates on this ongoing SWAT situation, on 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.
