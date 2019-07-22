A 92-year-old woman has died after a fire in donora.
Flames broke out at the Donora Towers around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
According to the Washington County Coroner, the woman who died was Lenora Brownlee.
Investigators said the fire started in Brownlee's apartment.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}