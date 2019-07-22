  • 92-year-old woman dies after fire in Donora apartment building

    Updated:

    A 92-year-old woman has died after a fire in donora.

    Flames broke out at the Donora Towers around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

    According to the Washington County Coroner, the woman who died was Lenora Brownlee.

    Investigators said the fire started in Brownlee's apartment.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories