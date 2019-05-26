PITTSBURGH - Water crews are working to fix a break on Beacon Hill Avenue on Sunday morning.
Pennsylvania American Water Company said an eight-inch main broke open, leaving 17 customers without water.
The company estimated service would be restored by Sunday evening.
The water break caused pavement on part of Beacon Hill Avenue to buckle.
