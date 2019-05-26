  • Part of Beacon Hill Ave. buckles after water main break in Dormont

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Water crews are working to fix a break on Beacon Hill Avenue on Sunday morning.

    Pennsylvania American Water Company said an eight-inch main broke open, leaving 17 customers without water.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The company estimated service would be restored by Sunday evening.

    The water break caused pavement on part of Beacon Hill Avenue to buckle.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories