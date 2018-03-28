PITTSBURGH - A student-athlete at the University of Pittsburgh is being treated for a potential case of bacterial meningitis, officials said Wednesday.
The student is now recovering, and those who have been in direct contact with the student are being treated with preventative antibiotics, university officials said.
The student, whose name hasn't been released, was tested for the illness Tuesday, and it will take three days to get the results back. The sport which the student participates hasn't been released, either.
Pitt officials said other athletes and students living on the same floor as the student will also be given a single-dose antibiotic.
Officials have also provided students with resources and information.
Bacterial meningitis can only be transmitted through bodily fluids.
CLICK HERE for some additional information on bacterial meningitis provided by the University of Pittsburgh.
