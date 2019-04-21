Dozens brave rain for annual Easter sunrise service on Observatory Hill

PITTSBURGH - For the 85th year in a row, Easter Sunday began with a sunrise service on the North Side.
The sunrise service started at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Allegheny Observatory in Riverview Park.
There was song and prayer during this outdoor sunrise service.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Even with the rain and chilly temperatures, about a hundred people of all ages turned out sitting on lawn chairs and on blankets while holding umbrellas.
For many, it's a family tradition.
It's an interdenominational service so everyone was welcome
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony making ‘small steps' toward healing
- Mother charged after police discover naked toddler in neighbor's yard
- Former COO of Butler Health System accused of stealing $1M
- VIDEO: Gas prices surging for Pittsburgh drivers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}