PLUM, Pa. - Dozens of victims of recent flooding are getting help from the Small Business Administration.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, at least 26 applicants in Plum were approved.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The SBA declared Allegheny County a disaster area after flooding on July 21 and 22.
Applications for flood relief are still available.
RELATED STORY: Disaster declaration bringing financial relief after storms, flooding
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Man stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh was chased to Market Square, police say
- Fire chief: Smoke detectors lacking at Pa. child care where 5 died
- VIDEO: Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}