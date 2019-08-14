  • Dozens of people approved for help after recent flooding in Allegheny Co.

    PLUM, Pa. - Dozens of victims of recent flooding are getting help from the Small Business Administration.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, at least 26 applicants in Plum were approved.

    The SBA declared Allegheny County a disaster area after flooding on July 21 and 22.

    Applications for flood relief are still available.

