  • Driver critically hurt when car crashes into fence, pole

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital early Friday morning after their car crashed into a fence and a telephone pole outside an elementary school in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

    Police said the driver lost control before the crash, which happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Spring Garden Avenue, right in front of Spring Garden Elementary School.

    The driver was trapped in the car when emergency crews got to the scene, officials said. CPR was started on him and he was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition.

    The car was totaled in the crash, which caused major front-end damage and left the windshield shattered. A front wheel also came off.

