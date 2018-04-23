  • Drivers frustrated with new changes on Parkway North

    Updated:

    The new changes on the Parkway North began on Saturday, but Monday night's rush hour was the first big test.

    The newest change is that all three lanes of northbound traffic have been narrowed by a foot -- from 12 feet to 11 feet wide. There is also a new lane shift.

    The changes are part of the $88 million project that includes new concrete as well as bridge, sign, wall, lighting and drainage improvements.

    The project is scheduled to run through July. 

