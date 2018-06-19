Drug bust leads to 2 arrests after citizens voice concerns

PITTSBURGH - Drugs and a stolen gun were found during a bust that led to two arrests Monday in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, authorities said.
Citizen complaints of drug sales at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and North Homewood Avenue prompted officers to set up a surveillance operation Monday afternoon, police said.
Related Headlines
Two men were seen engaging in drug deals during the surveillance operation, according to police.
Authorities said Jabbar Womble, 46, of Penn Hills, and Michael Macon, 49, of Homewood, were found to be in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Officers learned that Womble and Macon might have stashed more drugs in a vehicle parked nearby, police said. A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag of suspected cocaine, a bag of heroin, a stolen pistol and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Womble and Macon were arrested and each face felony drug and conspiracy charges. Womble also faces charges for felony firearms violations and receiving stolen property.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- What we know about Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo who was shot, killed
- Reports: Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- VIDEO: Child knocks over expensive sculpture
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}