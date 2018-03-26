0 Drunken woman drags boyfriend to his death with van, police say

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after a domestic dispute Friday in which he was dragged by a van being driven by his girlfriend, who is accused of driving drunk, police said.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Minett, 27, of New Brighton. His death was ruled a homicide.

The incident happened on Cross Creek Drive off Rochester Road near the Rochester Village Apartments in Cranberry Township on Friday.

Minett died from his injuries Saturday.

Police said they received several reports around 4:30 p.m. of a man lying on the ground, bleeding from his head.

Minett's girlfriend, 28-year-old Jessica Royall, drove about a half-mile with her boyfriend hanging from the side of her van, dragging him along the way, according to police. He fell, clung to the vehicle, slid and struck a light pole.

According to a criminal complaint, Minett shouted, “Call the police,” as he was being dragged by the van, which struck curbs as Royall drove while drunk.

Investigators said a construction crew from Tierno Concrete tried to stop Royall, who made no attempt to stop, even after her boyfriend fell down. They also called 911.

“Witnesses were extremely helpful. There was a construction crew on-site that began to follow her. There were several residents in the neighborhood that also witnessed it, and at the end of it, they were tending to him when she came back to the scene,” Cranberry Township police Sgt. Chuck Mascellino said.

Royall went back to the scene, but then left and went home, where she was arrested, investigators said.

A medical helicopter was called and Minett was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he died Saturday.

Royall told police the incident started at the couple’s home as she was leaving to pick up her children and avoid a fight with Minett, the complaint said. Minett grabbed onto the van in their driveway as Royall drove away.

According to police, she was under the influence.

"She was doing over 60 mph," said Jeff Fedele, a witness. "He was unconscious. We stayed with him. We put our hoodies on top of him until help arrived."

"He couldn't let go. She was going too fast," said William Evans, also a witness.

Channel 11 learned Royall does not have a license and has a history of drug abuse.

Dragged to death. Cranberry Police say this is the woman, Jessica Royall, who kept driving, a half mile with her boyfriend hanging from her car. He died over the weekend from his injuries. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/e2lDFtLNKX — Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 26, 2018

She was already facing similar charges in Allegheny County from an incident in July 2017.

She was arrested in White Oak when, according to police, she rammed into a vehicle in front of her and kept on going, sometimes driving in the wrong lane.

According to the criminal complaint, Royall's mother told police her daughter struggles with drug addiction.

Royall will soon be facing a charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI. She is being held in the Butler County Prison.

